SBS Filipino

Fears Over Coral Bleaching of Barrier Reef

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_480369.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Oliver Jones, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are concerns the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef could be permanently damaged if a weather event causing coral bleeching does not subside. Image: Bleached coral in the Great Barrier Reef (AAP)

Published 17 March 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Oliver Jones, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hot summer conditions and rising water temperatures have already led to major coral bleaching and death.

 

The concerns come despite scientists previously believing a major coral-bleaching event had been avoided.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January