Fears Over Coral Bleaching of Barrier Reef

Published 17 March 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Oliver Jones, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are concerns the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef could be permanently damaged if a weather event causing coral bleeching does not subside. Image: Bleached coral in the Great Barrier Reef (AAP)
Hot summer conditions and rising water temperatures have already led to major coral bleaching and death.
The concerns come despite scientists previously believing a major coral-bleaching event had been avoided.