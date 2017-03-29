Fears young Australians are not prepared for 21st century

Image: file photo of children in classroom (AAP)
Researchers are calling for drastic changes to Australia's education system, which they say is too narrowly focused on traditional knowledge. There are fears that young Australians are not being prepared for the 21st century. A new study has found that school leavers and university graduates are taking longer to find jobs-- with many turning to unpaid work to further their careers.
