Fears young Australians are not prepared for 21st century

site_197_Filipino_655099.JPG

Published 29 March 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Manny Tsigas, Gary Cox
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Researchers are calling for drastic changes to Australia's education system, which they say is too narrowly focused on traditional knowledge. There are fears that young Australians are not being prepared for the 21st century. A new study has found that school leavers and university graduates are taking longer to find jobs-- with many turning to unpaid work to further their careers.

 Image: file photo of children in classroom (AAP)

