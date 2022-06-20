FECCA 2022: Fil-Aussies push for migrant education and digital inclusion for seniors

Highlights One of the sessions is about 'The Australian Dream: Pathway to Citizenship' where migration pathway and labour exploitation have been discussed.

In the government address, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has announced the federal government will collect more data on Australia's multicultural communities to better understand their needs.

The federal government is also committed to a national anti-racism strategy, and changing the tone of Australia's immigration debate.

Doctor of Philosophy candidate Jemima Rillera-Kempster from the University of Queensland attended FECCA 2022 holding on to her study that seeks to understand the educational experiences of adult learners with learning difficulties in the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. Jemima Rillera-Kempster, PhD Candidate from The University of Queensland Source: SBS Filipino





“I think we need to do a lot better in terms of educating migrants. There’s a lot of talk about skilled migrants and those that have qualifications and we kind of forget there are those who actually cannot read and write. They might have translations in any document or health information handy but they cannot really read that information,” Jemima said.





Meanwhile, research, advancing multicultural health and aged care reforms are the main sessions that Norminda Forteza and Corina Dutlow of Australian-Filipino Community Services joined.





The Australian Filipino Community Services is a not-for-profit and charitable organisation that seeks to promote harmony and wellbeing to all Filipinos and multicultural communities in Australia through different activities. Corina Dutlow (left) & Norminda Forteza (right) of Australian-Filipino Community Services Source: SBS Filipino





“We’re here to attend the sessions and to share our learning about Keeping CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) Seniors connected during COVID-19. Our community embarked on the project together with other CALD communities to empower our senior members during COVID and make them socially connected,” Norminda expressed.





There are two things they wanted to impart to Filipino communities, said Corina, the Program Manager and Lead of the research 'Keeping Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Seniors connected during COVID-19'.







"One is to expand youth leadership. We need to encourage more Filipino leaders, especially those that are born here. We need to build up our future Filipino-Australian leaders because they provide a different understanding and insights into the needs of Australian Filipinos.





The other thing is research, this might be an informal call for Filipino researchers. We want to expand our research arm and look into health, digital communication, and reaching out to family overseas. We'll look into how we do that, what does that look like and what are the barriers there and an array of other topics,” she said.





