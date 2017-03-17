SBS Filipino

Federal government announces major upgrade to Snowy hydro scheme

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_648500.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:58pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced it will spend billions of dollars on a major upgrade to the Snowy Mountains Hydroelectric Scheme, as part of its ongoing bid to stave off a national electricity shortage. Additional tunnels and power stations will increase the scheme's output by 50 per cent, and provide energy to half a million more homes. But the announcement has provoked a further widening of the rift between the Commonwealth and the South Australian government - with both sides attacking each other over their handling of the energy crisis.

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:58pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Internal view of the Tumut 3 power station at the Snowy Hydro Scheme in Talbingo (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul