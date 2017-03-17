Federal government announces major upgrade to Snowy hydro scheme

Image: Internal view of the Tumut 3 power station at the Snowy Hydro Scheme in Talbingo (AAP)
The federal government has announced it will spend billions of dollars on a major upgrade to the Snowy Mountains Hydroelectric Scheme, as part of its ongoing bid to stave off a national electricity shortage. Additional tunnels and power stations will increase the scheme's output by 50 per cent, and provide energy to half a million more homes. But the announcement has provoked a further widening of the rift between the Commonwealth and the South Australian government - with both sides attacking each other over their handling of the energy crisis.
