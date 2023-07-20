Federal government announces shake-up of university sector

Key Points
- The federal government has announced changes that it says will give students from Indigenous, regional and outer-suburban backgrounds greater access to a university education.
- The government will establish up to 20 additional Regional University Study Hubs, and up to 14 Suburban University Study Hubs.
- The government will also extend the Higher Education Continuity Guarantee for a further two years to provide funding certainty to universities - with some conditions.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga pagbabago sa sektor ng unibersidad, inanunsyo ng pederal na gobyerno
SBS Filipino
20/07/202310:44