Federal government announces shake-up of university sector

Queen's College, Melbourne University, Melbourne Australia.

Queen's College, Melbourne University, Melbourne Australia. Source: Flickr / Flickr/Rexness/CC BY-SA 2.0

The reforms come from the newly released Australian Universities Accord Interim Report, which says more jobs will require a university education in the years ahead, and that "bold, long-term change is required".

Key Points
  • The federal government has announced changes that it says will give students from Indigenous, regional and outer-suburban backgrounds greater access to a university education.
  • The government will establish up to 20 additional Regional University Study Hubs, and up to 14 Suburban University Study Hubs.
  • The government will also extend the Higher Education Continuity Guarantee for a further two years to provide funding certainty to universities - with some conditions.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Education University Shake Up image

SBS Filipino

20/07/202310:44
