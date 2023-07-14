'Tulong Liga': How Sydney-based uni students assist underprivileged youth in the Philippines through sport

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST 'Tulong Liga': Filipino Students in NSW use basketball to make a difference. keep culture 12:42 Play Over the past decade, members of the Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University have fervently organised different events aimed at fostering and celebrating the Filipino culture through music, arts, sports and others.





Apart from enjoying the games, this year is extra special for the group as they are raising funds for Bantu Philippines as Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University (FSS-MQU) General Officer Christian Rose reveals.





"Bantu Philippines is an organisation in the Philippines that helps empower Filipino youth and their families that are at risk of poverty through the art of capoeira ."



'Palarong Pinoy is an event more focused on traditional Filipino games like patintero, sipa and other activities from the Philippines." Credit: FSS-MQU "For the past couple of years, we have been holding Palarong Pinoy, which is more focused on traditional Filipino games like patintero, sipa and other activities from the Philippines," Rose shares.





"We also collaborate with other Filipino student societies from various universities in New South Wales to come up with activities that promote our Filipino culture," FSS-MQU secretary Chelti Madamba says.



The Society's Palarong Pinoy features traditional Filipino games, just like sungka, to bring the vibe of how Filipinos back in their homeland used to play these games. Credit: FSS-MQU "Just knowing that we have a student community that I can go to share about our Filipino roots is a great valuable safe space for us."



