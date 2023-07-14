'Tulong Liga': How Sydney-based uni students assist underprivileged youth in the Philippines through sport

Palarong Pinoy Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University.jpg

Filipino students from Macquarie University in NSW harness the power of sports to create a positive impact in their community. Credit: Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University

Honouring most Filipinos' love of basketball, a group of students in Sydney are playing the game while raising funds to help make a difference in the lives of underprivileged youth in the Philippines.

'Tulong Liga': Filipino Students in NSW uses basketball to make a difference.

'Tulong Liga': Filipino Students in NSW use basketball to make a difference. keep culture

Over the past decade, members of the Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University have fervently organised different events aimed at fostering and celebrating the Filipino culture through music, arts, sports and others.

Apart from enjoying the games, this year is extra special for the group as they are raising funds for Bantu Philippines as Filipino Student Society of Macquarie University (FSS-MQU) General Officer Christian Rose reveals.

"Bantu Philippines is an organisation in the Philippines that helps empower Filipino youth and their families that are at risk of poverty through the art of capoeira."
PALARONG PINOY 1.JPG
'Palarong Pinoy is an event more focused on traditional Filipino games like patintero, sipa and other activities from the Philippines." Credit: FSS-MQU
"For the past couple of years, we have been holding Palarong Pinoy, which is more focused on traditional Filipino games like patintero, sipa and other activities from the Philippines," Rose shares.

"We also collaborate with other Filipino student societies from various universities in New South Wales to come up with activities that promote our Filipino culture," FSS-MQU secretary Chelti Madamba says.
Sungka FSS MQU.jpg
The Society's Palarong Pinoy features traditional Filipino games, just like sungka, to bring the vibe of how Filipinos back in their homeland used to play these games. Credit: FSS-MQU
"Just knowing that we have a student community that I can go to share about our Filipino roots is a great valuable safe space for us."

"Our main focus is to provide an experience based on the Filipino culture to university students and the outside community."
Strengthening the Filipino student community in NSW through Pinoy games

