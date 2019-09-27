SBS Filipino

Strengthening the Filipino student community in NSW through Pinoy games

Palarong Pinoy NSW

Ten Twenty, a game involving two pairs - one stretches the length of garter; other pair does the jumping "routine" over the garters while singing 10, 20, 30... Source: Filipino Society of Macquarie University

Published 27 September 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 27 September 2019 at 3:00pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

More than the fun and relieving stress, the annual Palarong Pinoy aims to create a space for the growing Filipino student community within the universities in New South Wales.

Traditional Filipino outdoor games and activities including Patintero (Filipino version of Bullrush), Tumbang Preso (knock down the can) and many more will bring a day full of fun at the event which will be held at Macquarie University Lake this Saturday 28 September.

Palarong Pinoy NSW
Group photo of Palarong Pinoy 2018 attendees Source: Filipino Society of Macquarie University


Filipino Student Council of NSW (The NewFil Council) president Luke Wicent Sy and Filipino Society of Macquarie University President Luis Israel IV tell us more about the details and how such event helps strength students' camaraderie.

New goals set for Filipino students in NSW

Launching of the Filipino International Student Council of NSW



