SBS Filipino

Launching of the Filipino International Student Council of NSW

SBS Filipino

Initial meeting of the core members of the NSW's Filo international student council with Philippine Consul Marford Angeles (front left)

Initial meeting of the core members of the NSW's Filo international student council with Philippine Consul Marford Angeles (front left) Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2016 at 11:01pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 11:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the aim to gather and build a stronger community for the students, the first-ever and newly established Filipino international student council for New South Wales will officially be launched in Sydney, after a year of consolidation and preparations. Image: Initial meeting of the core members of the NSW's Filo international student council with Consul Marford Angeles at front left (Supplied)

Published 26 May 2016 at 11:01pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 11:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
James Pang from the University of Sydney, one of the core members of the said Filo council, shares the aim and future plans of the council as past and present Filipino international students will gather at the Philippine Consulate of Sydney for the official launch this Saturday, 28th May.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January