Launching of the Filipino International Student Council of NSW

James Pang from the University of Sydney, one of the core members of the said Filo council, shares the aim and future plans of the council as past and present Filipino international students will gather at the Philippine Consulate of Sydney for the official launch this Saturday, 28th May.
Initial meeting of the core members of the NSW's Filo international student council with Philippine Consul Marford Angeles (front left) Source: Supplied
Published 26 May 2016 at 11:01pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 11:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With the aim to gather and build a stronger community for the students, the first-ever and newly established Filipino international student council for New South Wales will officially be launched in Sydney, after a year of consolidation and preparations.
