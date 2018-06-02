SBS Filipino

New goals set for Filipino students in NSW

Filipino Student Council of NSW

Filipino Student Council of NSW meeting Source: Filipino Student Council of NSW Facebook

Published 2 June 2018 at 2:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
With the desire to better serve the Filipino students in New South Wales, a better strategic goals are set for the Filipino Student Council of NSW.

Few weeks after the Council has determined its new pool of student officers, the Council which was established three years ago, is ready to take on another challenge of solidifying its members and start working on pursuing its goals to provide a unified organisation of Filipino students and serve its members.

Filipino Student Council of NSW
Filipino Student Council of NSW's new set of officers (Filipino Student Council of NSW Facebook) Source: Filipino Student Council of NSW


The Council's new PR Director Jerwin Santos and Integration and Welfare Director Angela Blacano-Calubad shares a glimpse of the Council's programs and events.

Filipino Student Council of NSW
Filipino Student Council of NSW's Jerwin Santos and Angela Blacano-Calubad (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


