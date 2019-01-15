Federal government force councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on 26 January

Australian citizenship recipients and their guests attend a citizenship ceremony Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2019 at 11:48am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has moved to force councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26th.
Available in other languages
