Federal government pledges to axe the tampon tax

کلی اودوایر وزیر زنان

کلی اودوایر وزیر زنان Source: AAP / Penny Stephens

Published 11 August 2018 at 8:51am, updated 11 August 2018 at 8:59am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has pledged to scrap the tax on tampons and sanitary pads. Mr Morrison will seek to move female sanitary items to the essential health category - exempted from the GST - at his next meeting with state treasurers.

Available in other languages
Treasurer Scott Morrison says removing the tampon tax doesn't amount to a gender conspiracy, just a tax anomaly that the government plans to fix.

The move comes after years of lobbying for change from advocates who say it is unfair to tax sanitary products when items like condoms and lubricants are exempt.

But for change to happen, the exemption needs the sign-off of states and territories.

ASIC
Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer (left) speaks as Treasurer Scott Morrison looks on during a press conference at the Australian Securit Source: AAP


