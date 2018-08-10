Federal government pledges to axe the tampon tax

Treasurer Scott Morrison says removing the tampon tax doesn't amount to a gender conspiracy, just a tax anomaly that the government plans to fix.
The move comes after years of lobbying for change from advocates who say it is unfair to tax sanitary products when items like condoms and lubricants are exempt.
But for change to happen, the exemption needs the sign-off of states and territories.
Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer (left) speaks as Treasurer Scott Morrison looks on during a press conference at the Australian Securit Source: AAP