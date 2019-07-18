SBS Filipino

Federal Government rejects funding to fix dangerous cladding

London's Grenfell tower, following fatal fire in 2017 Source: AAP

Published 18 July 2019 at 12:22pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:46pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Victorian government has announced a $600 million package to fix dangerous cladding on hundreds of buildings around the state. Premier Daniel Andrews says the issue isn't isolated to Victoria and is hoping the Commonwealth will meet half of the cost.

