Federal government to have second crack at tightening

SBS News has confirmed that after being knocked back once, the Turnbull government plans to have a second go at passing its citizenship changes in the first half of this year.
Mark Alcorn of Ireland celebrates receiving his Australian citizenship Source: AAP
Published 31 January 2018 at 10:37am, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:14am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The road to citizenship for many others could soon be made harder. Image: An Australian citizenship ceremony (AAP)
Published 31 January 2018 at 10:37am, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:14am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share