SBS Filipino

Federal government to have second crack at tightening

SBS Filipino

A citizenship ceremony on Australia Day in Brisbane, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Mark Alcorn of Ireland celebrates receiving his Australian citizenship Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 January 2018 at 10:37am, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:14am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The road to citizenship for many others could soon be made harder. Image: An Australian citizenship ceremony (AAP)

Published 31 January 2018 at 10:37am, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:14am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS News has confirmed that after being knocked back once, the Turnbull government plans to have a second go at passing its citizenship changes in the first half of this year.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul