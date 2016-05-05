SBS Filipino

Federal infrastructure budget for SA not enough: Opposition

Published 5 May 2016 at 1:16pm
By Norma Henessy
Adelaide News. Summary of latest news from the South Australia by Norma Hennessy. Image: Adelaide skyline (AAP/South Australian Tourism)

Free fare train today in Adelaide; Flinders University students created Star Wars chessboard holograms; Education Union hits Flinders University for early retirement package; Minister Weatherhill hopes Oz Mineral will fill the vacuum left behind by Arrium Steelworks; Federal budget not enough to build pipeline project, says Labor spokesman on infrastructure Anthony Albanese; Qatar airways expands its operations in Adelaide; Quarantine ordered for fruit fly larvae in Colonel Lights Gardens and nearby area.

