SBS Filipino

Feeling anxious? When is a good time to ask for help?

SBS Filipino

coronavirus, anxiety, support

Dr Aimee Santos says we should all start our day with a good chuckle, because we are experiencing difficult times 'let's make it three chuckles every morning' Source: Getty Images/dtiberio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 3:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We are currently experiencing extraordinary times. Many are faced with various problems and challenges that can add to our stress levels and anxiety. Help is available and according to mental health expert, Dr Aimee Santos, we should not be ashamed to ask for professional help and support. Listen in.

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 3:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom