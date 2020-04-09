Feeling anxious? When is a good time to ask for help?

Dr Aimee Santos says we should all start our day with a good chuckle, because we are experiencing difficult times 'let's make it three chuckles every morning' Source: Getty Images/dtiberio
Published 9 April 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 3:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
We are currently experiencing extraordinary times. Many are faced with various problems and challenges that can add to our stress levels and anxiety. Help is available and according to mental health expert, Dr Aimee Santos, we should not be ashamed to ask for professional help and support. Listen in.
