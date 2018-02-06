Feeney latest MP felled by dual-citizenship saga

SBS Filipino

David Feeney

David Feeney resigns from parliament Source: AAP

Published 6 February 2018 at 11:29am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The dual-citizenship fiasco has felled its first Labor parliamentarian with the resignation of Victorian MP David Feeney.

It is a major blow for the Federal Opposition and its leader ahead of parliament's return.

