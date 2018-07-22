SBS Filipino

Figures show sharp rise in race-discrimination complaints

Petter Dutton

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Published 22 July 2018 at 10:35am, updated 22 July 2018 at 10:43am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
New figures from the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission show race-discrimination complaints have risen sharply from last year's numbers.

Anti-discrimination leaders say it should be a  wake-up call for a need to change attitudes towards race.

