SBS Filipino

Fil-Aus boxing champ: Females also compete at an elite level

SBS Filipino

April Adams

April Adams, two-time Queensland State Champion and two-time Australian Champion in the Bantamweight category Source: April Adams

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2019 at 10:25am, updated 14 August 2019 at 10:26am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino-Australian boxing champ April Adams shares that although female athletes are not given as much recognition as their male counterparts, they too are able to compete at an elite level.

Published 12 August 2019 at 10:25am, updated 14 August 2019 at 10:26am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom