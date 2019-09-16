Fil-Aus indie film to screen in the Australian New Wave filmmakers showcase

Available in other languages

Repent or Perish! is the story of a young gay Filipino-Australian and his conservative family during the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite.





The film will screen on Tuesday, September 17, in Melbourne, at the Thornbury Picture House, as part of the Australian New Wave filmmakers showcase.





The Pinoy filmmaker is also screening two more features this year; Between Worlds: Filipino/Australian at the Darwin International Film Festival and psycho-sexual thriller A Bigger Jail at the Monster Fest.











