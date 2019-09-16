SBS Filipino

Fil-Aus indie film to screen in the Australian New Wave filmmakers showcase

Matthew Victor Pastor

Published 16 September 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 17 September 2019 at 9:43am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Branded as Australia’s most prolific indie filmmaker, Matthew Victor Pastor will be screening his latest work Repent or Perish! as part of the Australian New Wave filmmakers showcase.

Repent or Perish! is the story of a young gay Filipino-Australian and his conservative family during the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite.

The film will screen on Tuesday, September 17, in Melbourne, at the Thornbury Picture House, as part of the Australian New Wave filmmakers showcase.

The Pinoy filmmaker is also screening two more features this year; Between Worlds: Filipino/Australian at the Darwin International Film Festival and psycho-sexual thriller A Bigger Jail at the Monster Fest.

 

