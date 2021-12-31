Fil-Aussie business owners looking forward to the new year despite struggles in 2021

Highlights Filipino business owners such as Evangeline Wenban feared closure in 2021.

Grocery store owner Melissa Aguas won usiness Migrant of the Year from Belmont and Western Australian Small Business Awards.

Business owners are hoping the new year will bring better profits.

Although 2021 proved to be a challenging year for business owners, some who have persisted are looking forward to a more prosperous new year.











2021 has been a challenging year for Evangeline Wenban, a registered nurse and owner of Estelita's Filipino Kusina in Parramatta, New South Wales.





She just opened the business without any knowledge or experiences.





"I'm always praying for this restaurant. If people don't come to eat, we will definitely close because I can't afford to pay the rent and my staff. I just want Australia to know Filipino food," she quipped.





Source: Estelita's Filipino Kusina





Unlike Evangeline, Filipino supermarket owner in Perth, Melissa Aguasa is full of hope for 2022.





She's also very thankful for 2021 after she received the Business Migrant of the Year from Belmont and Western Australian Small Business Awards.





Melissa's Supermarket won Business Migrant of the Year on Belmont & Western Australia Small Business Awards Source: Melissa's Filipino Shop





Despite struggles brought by pandemic, Melissa still chose to help international students, seafarers and those who lost their jobs.





She's grateful for God and her family as her source of strength as she looks forward to be of service to Filipino this new year.



