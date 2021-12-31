SBS Filipino

Fil-Aussie business owners looking forward to the new year despite struggles in 2021

SBS Filipino

Inside Melissa's Supermarket in Perth



Published 31 December 2021 at 1:09pm, updated 31 December 2021 at 1:43pm
By TJ Correa
Amidst pandemic and challenges, some Filipino Australian small business owners still have the positive outlook for 2022.

Highlights
  • Filipino business owners such as Evangeline Wenban feared closure in 2021.
  • Grocery store owner Melissa Aguas won usiness Migrant of the Year from Belmont and Western Australian Small Business Awards.
  • Business owners are hoping the new year will bring better profits.
Although 2021 proved to be a challenging year for business owners, some who have persisted are looking forward to a more prosperous new year.

 

Ilang negosyanteng Fil-Aussie, positibo ang pananaw sa 2022

SBS Filipino

31/12/202110:37


2021 has been a challenging year for Evangeline Wenban, a registered nurse and owner of Estelita's Filipino Kusina in Parramatta, New South Wales. 

She just opened the business without any knowledge or experiences.

"I'm always praying for this restaurant. If people don't come to eat, we will definitely close because I can't afford to pay the rent and my staff. I just want Australia to know Filipino food," she quipped. 

Estelita's Filipino Kusina in Parramatta, NSW



Unlike Evangeline, Filipino supermarket owner in Perth, Melissa Aguasa is full of hope for 2022. 

She's also very thankful for 2021 after she received the Business Migrant of the Year from Belmont and Western Australian Small Business Awards.

Melissa's Supermarket won Business Migrant of the Year on Belmont & Western Australia Small Business Awards
Melissa's Supermarket won Business Migrant of the Year on Belmont & Western Australia Small Business Awards


Despite struggles brought by pandemic, Melissa still chose to help international students, seafarers and those who lost their jobs. 

She's grateful for God and her family as her source of strength as she looks forward to be of service to Filipino this new year. 

"My vision is for me to be able to put our Philippine flag in that complex and call it Little Manila or Little Philippines. I look forward to provide more variety in the shop and offer other services as well. Working this much can be tiring, but I like being of service to my fellow Filipinos."

