Fil-Aussie from Melbourne joins the first-ever online Miss Philippines Earth competition amidst COVID-19

Highlights While many beauty pageants have opted to postpone the competitions this year, Miss Philippines Earth push through their annual competition despite the coronavirus pandemic.

33 women from different parts of the Philippines and some representing the Filipino communities abroad will showcase not just their beauties but their being environmentally-conscious and aware.

Ilyssa Marie Mendoza is representing the Filipino-Australian community of Melbourne.

For the first time, this year's competition is being held online where 33 women from all over the Philippines and some representing the Filipino communities overseas have started competing.





Representing the Filipino-Australian community in Melbourne, it is Ilyssa Marie Mendoza's first pageant. "This is my first-ever beauty pageant. This is new to not just me but for my whole family," she excitingly shares.











While a big part of the annual competition is advocating for the environment, for Ilyssa Marie Mendoza, she hopes to find ways and provide resources to help with the proper waste segregation and eventually reducing waste.





The annual Miss Philippines Earth pageant is held to search for the most beautiful and environmentally -conscious and aware woman to represent the Philippines in the international Miss Earth.





Tasked to create and design an eco-friendly outfit, the resourceful Ilyssa used biodegradeable household items in order to create her wings. Source: Supplied





The online pageant is not without its challenges, such as issues on the internet connection, but as they say, the show must go on.





All the candidates has shown creativity to show their skills on the stage while they do this at home to display their different competition wears like their casual wear, beach wear and evening gown.





Miss Philippines-Melbourne 2020 Ilyssa Marie Mendoza was borne in Australia but her parents are from Bulacan. Source: Supplied





So far, several parts of the competition like the Best in Casual Wear and Beach Wear, the Talent portion and Evening Gown have all been decided.





Ms. Mendoza got 3rd place (Bronze Award) for the Evening Gown competition. She is also one of the Top 10 vying for the Miss Hana 2020 in search for the lady with the most beautiful hair. In her casual wear. Ilyssa likes to match her outfit with the season and right now it's winter in Melbourne, hence the blouse blazer & white top for the blue weather and colour of the snow. Source: Supplied





The Melbournian shares that prior to the pandemic, she had been preparing to go to the Philippines for the competition but due to an unprecedented pandemic, she was unable to.





But she is still grateful that the competition is still on.





The competition is available to watch online through the Miss Philippines Earth Facebook page. The grand finals will be held on July 5.









