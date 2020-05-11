Filipina-Australian scientist unmasks creative entrepreneurial talent

Source: Dr. Louisa Parkinson
Published 11 May 2020 at 1:34pm, updated 13 May 2020 at 3:12pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
As a plant pathologist specialising in diseases affecting avocado, Dr Louisa Parkinson is all too familiar with protective protocols. But the popularity of her creative solution to stay protected from COVID-19 has caught her by surprise as her home-made masks become an accidental online sensation.
Published 11 May 2020 at 1:34pm, updated 13 May 2020 at 3:12pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Share