Filipina beauties prevail at Mrs Universe & Grandma International

Mrs Universe and Mrs Grandma International

Mrs ClassicTopAsia Marlyn Pearce, Grandma International Elsa Gruber, Ms Australasia CharityQueen Vlyshell Carlyon, Mrs Universe Courage 2016 Maryrose Salubre Source: SBS Filipino

Published 25 February 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 2:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Age is just a number and no number can define your beauty, do charities and live your dreams.

This summarises the journey of these four Filipinas particularly Mrs Classic Top Asia Marlyn Pearce and Grandma International and Grandma Universe Talent Elsa Gruber who recently competed in Bulgaria and took home their titles and crowns.

"Age doesn't really matter in pageants. There is no limit whoever you are or wherever you are, we all have the chance to be in it," says Mrs Grandma International and Grandma Universe Talent Elsa Gruber.

"I've always wanted to become Miss Universe, but now it has come true - in the Mrs Universe competition. No matter how old you become, your dream can come true," reveals Mrs Classic Top Asia Marlyn Pearce.

While, as a teener Ms Australasia Charity Queen 2017 Vlyshell Carlyon has so much to learn about pageantry but she "wants to use the opportunity of her title to help speak out to advocate against bullying."

"Love and accept yourself for who you are. It doesn't matter what any one else thinks, just stay positive," are the words she wants to impart to young people facing challenges in their life.

Mrs Universe Courage 2016 Maryrose Salubre has shared details of all the other pageant titles including the Mrs Universe Australia and Woman of the Universe - which will she be busy working for to empower others and for women to realise their full potential - juggle everything from being a mum, housewife, a full-time worker and a beauty queen or charity queen.

Watch the video below of the live studio interview:





