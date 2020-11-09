Filipina family day care owner wins Central Coast's Educator of the Year

"I've been doing the same work this year as I've been doing for the past 20 years. Despite the difficulties, 2020 has been a culmination of all my hard work and celebration of all the happy families that have passed through my doors," Riza Wilbow shares.





Riza, owner of NSW-based Riza's Pambata [Filipino for "For Kids"] Family Day Care, won Educator of the Year in the Central Coast for 2020. Riza, owner of NSW-based Riza's Pambata Family Day Care, won Educator of the Year in the Central Coast for 2020. Source: Riza Wilbow





Running her own family day care allowed Riza to work and take care of her kids at the same time.

Riza adapted to the pandemic, making sure that she followed the necessary protocols to keep the kids under her care as safe as possible.

She feels fulfilled and appreciative, especially since her nomination comes from the families and kids under her care.

20 years

"I've learned a lot from my 20 years running the day care - what kids like, the songs they like singing, how to set up routines for them," Riza shares.





When Riza decided to put up her family day care two decades ago, her eldest was already attending school and her youngest was still at home. She realised that running her own childcare business gave her the flexibility she needed to be able to work and take care of her children at the same time. "I've been my own boss. I make the decisions regarding what I can offer families. I was in charge and that gave me fulfilment." Source: Riza Wilbow





"I've been my own boss. I make the decisions regarding what I can offer families. I was in charge and that gave me fulfilment."





With her own children included in the number of kids under her care, she initially took on a relative as well as three other children.





"From there, I was able to build a good reputation and people started coming to me through referrals."





The pandemic

When the pandemic hit, Riza admits that there was no certainty whether she could continue taking care of kids.





"Families felt assured that because we only had a small group, there would be less potential exposure to the virus." Source: Riza Wilbow





"There was that initial shock, of course. Luckily, overall, the impact has been minimal on family day care centres. Families felt assured that because we only had a small group, there would be less potential exposure to the virus."





While having a smaller group of kids allowed family day care centres to operate more normally than childcare centres, certain protocols had to be put in place.





"Because I was running the centre from home as well, I was aware that I was potentially exposing my family. I had to keep everyone safe."





"I had to keep everyone safe." Source: Riza Wilbow





"The most challenging bit was making sure everything was extremely sanitised and clean. Kids needed to wash their hands properly. I needed to spend extra time to sanitise toys and everything we used; but it's alright. That's part of the new normal."





The new normal included regular conversations with coordinators and fellow family day care centre operators in order to make sure that she was following the rules correctly.





"Coordinators have been really helpful during the pandemic. Also, there are a lot of educators in our area and we share our own ideas. It's been great - we're more like family now."





Educator of the year

Riza overcame the challenges of the pandemic and was named Central Coast's Educator of the Year during Family Day Care Australia's Regional Educator Awards.





"I'm very appreciative because the families of the children I care for are happy with my services." Source: Riza Wilbow





"It came as a surprise. I was hoping, of course; but I didn't expect it. I'm very appreciative because the families of the children I care for are happy with my services.





"As a Filipino business owner, it also makes me especially proud to have been resilient, to have been able to thrive even during hard times like this."





