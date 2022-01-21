Filipina Footballer’s goal to qualify for World Cup

Highlights Inna started playing football since 4th grade

She received the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) Best Goalkeeper

She has been a part of the Philippine National Team since 2011 as one of the best goalkeepers

Women in sports brought pride last year to the Philippines and Inna Palacios, goalkeeper of Philippine Women’s National Football Team wanted to do her part in raising the flag this year.





As the team will be competing in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Asian Women’s Cup in India.





Listen to the podcast here:





Advertisement







Goalkeeper Inna Palacios Source: Philippine Women's National Football Team





READ MORE Former Matildas coach hopes to make history for Philippine Women's National Football Team





