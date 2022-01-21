SBS Filipino

Filipina Footballer’s goal to qualify for World Cup

Philippine Women's National Football Team Goalkeeper Inna Palacios

Philippine Women's National Football Team Goalkeeper Inna Palacios

Published 21 January 2022 at 12:35pm, updated 21 January 2022 at 5:19pm
By TJ Correa
Philippine Women’s National Football Team need to be on the top 5 on the 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Highlights
  • Inna started playing football since 4th grade
  • She received the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) Best Goalkeeper
  • She has been a part of the Philippine National Team since 2011 as one of the best goalkeepers
Women in sports brought pride last year to the Philippines and Inna Palacios, goalkeeper of Philippine Women’s National Football Team wanted to do her part in raising the flag this year.

As the team will be competing in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Asian Women’s Cup in India. 

 

Goalkeeper Inna Palacios
Goalkeeper Inna Palacios


READ MORE

Former Matildas coach hopes to make history for Philippine Women's National Football Team



