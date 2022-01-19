Former Matildas coach hopes to make history for Philippine Women's National Football Team

Philippine Women's National Football Team's new head coach, Alen Stajcic feels honoured to train and lead the team for this year's AFC Women's Asian Cup and pave the way to qualify in the FIFA World Cup.





With his extensive experience in football coaching, Stajcic believes in the spirit of Filipina footballers to win.





Listen to the podcast here:





Advertisement













Highlights





Stajcic started November 2021 after being appointed as Head Coach for Philippine Women's National Football Team

The Philippines hasn't qualified yet in the FIFA World Cup

Aside from Australia, Stajcic considers Japan, China & South Korea as major contenders





