Available in other languages

Available in other languages

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights The steady increase for the demand of face masks inspired small business owner Ghia to sell them locally

Face masks are sewn and made in Taytay, Philippines

She also has customers from NSW, Victoria and South Australia

Local residents in Canberra continue to be cautious against the threat of COVID-19. Many have started wearing face masks.

















Prior to the pandemic, Ghia started her small business, Infinity Dress Australia selling bridal wear.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos earn a living







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily