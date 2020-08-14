Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos earn a living

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos to earn

Ms Aguasa is also giving away free groceries to international students affected by the pandemic

They aim to deliver quality Filipino products and serve the Filipino community

Filipino businesswoman Melissa Aguasa is partnering with housewives and other Filipino entrepreneurs to make Filipino products accessible in Perth, at the same time, helping them with their business.

















Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

READ/LISTEN





READ MORE Couple launches online Filipino store during pandemic







READ MORE Baker gives back to frontliners and international students through her small business





