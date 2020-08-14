SBS Filipino

Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos earn a living

SBS Filipino

Melissa's Filipino shop in Perth, Western Australia

Melissa's Filipino shop in Perth, Western Australia Source: Hazel Salas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2020 at 1:18pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 2:11pm
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Filipino shop owner in Perth is partnering with fellow Filipino entrepreneurs to help them with their small business.

Published 14 August 2020 at 1:18pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 2:11pm
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos to earn
  • Ms Aguasa is also giving away free groceries to international students affected by the pandemic
  • They aim to deliver quality Filipino products and serve the Filipino community
Filipino businesswoman Melissa Aguasa is partnering with housewives and other Filipino entrepreneurs to make Filipino products accessible in Perth, at the same time, helping them with their business.

 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

READ/LISTEN

READ MORE

Couple launches online Filipino store during pandemic



READ MORE

Baker gives back to frontliners and international students through her small business



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom