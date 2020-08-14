Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos earn a living

Highlights
- Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos to earn
- Ms Aguasa is also giving away free groceries to international students affected by the pandemic
- They aim to deliver quality Filipino products and serve the Filipino community
Filipino businesswoman Melissa Aguasa is partnering with housewives and other Filipino entrepreneurs to make Filipino products accessible in Perth, at the same time, helping them with their business.
