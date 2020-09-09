Henna to permanent art: Filipina tattoo artist inks stories to skin

Key Points Kristen Nonato has always been interested in drawing and tattooing.

Most of her works are focused on Realism, replicating photographs or real life subjects.

Practice, to achieve steady hands you need hours and hours of practice.

As a young girl Kirsten Nonato knew she always wanted to something creative. She did a lot of drawings and then started experimenting on henna.





'When I was young I'd always wanted to do something art related. In high school, I did a lot of henna. I would rock up to school with half my arm covered in henna; people would come up to me and ask if I'd like to apprentice for them.' shares Kirsten. Looking back, she never really took it seriously.



'A consult is always a good idea. We welcome consults before getting inked. It gives the artist an idea what the client wants and the client an idea what to expect.' Kristen Nonato on what to do before getting inked. Credit: from Johanna Bertumen Nonato After high school she was a few years into her animation course an opportunity came; her mother Johanna Bertumen Nonato was scheduled to meet up with a client who was a tattoo artist. From animation she took up an apprenticeship and has been inking tattoos for three years.







