Henna to permanent art: Filipina tattoo artist inks stories to skin

krirsten elektra nonato close up.jpg

'I would always talk to my client. Small talk like what they do for work, the story behind the tattoo. I try to build rapport. It helps in gaining their trust and better work' Kristen Nonato on building her client's trust. Credit: from Johanna Bertumen Nonato

This Filipina has been inking stories on other peoples skin for the past three years. Stories narrated and as interpreted by various works of art, permanently inked to the skin.

Key Points
  • Kristen Nonato has always been interested in drawing and tattooing.
  • Most of her works are focused on Realism, replicating photographs or real life subjects.
  • Practice, to achieve steady hands you need hours and hours of practice.
As a young girl Kirsten Nonato knew she always wanted to something creative. She did a lot of drawings and then started experimenting on henna.

'When I was young I'd always wanted to do something art related. In high school, I did a lot of henna. I would rock up to school with half my arm covered in henna; people would come up to me and ask if I'd like to apprentice for them.' shares Kirsten. Looking back, she never really took it seriously.
kristen elektra nonato.jpg
'A consult is always a good idea. We welcome consults before getting inked. It gives the artist an idea what the client wants and the client an idea what to expect.' Kristen Nonato on what to do before getting inked. Credit: from Johanna Bertumen Nonato
After high school she was a few years into her animation course an opportunity came; her mother Johanna Bertumen Nonato was scheduled to meet up with a client who was a tattoo artist. From animation she took up an apprenticeship and has been inking tattoos for three years.


