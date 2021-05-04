SBS Filipino

Filipina transgender from Nueva Ecija, crowned as Miss Mardi Gras International Queen 2021

Miss Mardi Gras International Queen 2021 LGBTQI community

Published 4 May 2021 at 3:13pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 12:35pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Mariane Arguelles Crisologo was announced as the winner during the Miss Mardi Gras International Queen 2021 virtual coronation night

Local and global beauty pageants have largely been put on hold last year as a result of quarantines imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Christine and Albie Prias, the Directors of Flagcom and Friends proved that no pandemic was going to get in the way of crowning a new Miss Mardi Gras International Queen. 

For the first time after 10 consecutive years of organizing competitions on stage, they switched from physical to online events due to social and travel restrictions. 

The organization's decision to push through with its virtual pageant is on the heels of giving aspiring beauty queens a chance to chase their dreams.

Highlights

  • Mariane Crisologo is bringing home the crown besting eight other competitors from Thailand and other provinces of the Philippines.
  • Filipino Lesbian And Gay Community and Friends has set a new milestone in organizing their first virtual pageant after 10years.  
  • The event is a platform for the LGBTQI+ community to leave a change-inducing mark to many countries without laws on gay rights and protection
 

Prior to the Coronation Night that was hosted at Paravilla Function Center in Parramatta on May 2, 2021, the candidates submitted photographs and self-taped videos for different categories and preliminary judging. 

 Mariane Crisologo, a beauty queen, dancer and a freelance model, took home the title Miss Mardi Gras International Queen 2021 along with other Special Awards: Most Popular Online Award, Best in Swimwear, Best in Mardi Gras Costume and best in Long Gown. 

 Elena from Thailand won as Miss Mardi Gras Rainbow Princess 2021. 

Another candidates from the Philippines, Clod Bernardino bagged the title as Miss Mardi Gras Pink Triangle Princess and Julry Adolfo is the Miss Mardi Gras  International Queen 2021 Runner up.

 

