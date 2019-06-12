Filipinas find the power to choose

SBS Filipino

Published 12 June 2019
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dating apps have changed the way we look for a partner. With a swipe, one can choose who talk to and meet up with on a date. Academic Earvin Cabalquinto PhD has been looking into how digital dating apps have changed the Filipina’s power to choose potential partners , giving them complete control of their social relationships.

