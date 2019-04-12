SBS Filipino

Filipino actor as the villain in 'Galapagos! the musical'

SBS Filipino

Bryan Yap plays the evil king in 'Galapagos! the musical'

Filipino artists at the 'Galapagos! the musical' Source: supplied by B Yap

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino performance artist Bryan Yap plays the villain in 'Galapagos! the musical' at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Bryan has been performing front of young children singing cheerful, happy songs, he tells us what it's like to perform the character of a villain in front of an adult audience.

Published 12 April 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom