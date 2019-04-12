Filipino actor as the villain in 'Galapagos! the musical'

Filipino artists at the 'Galapagos! the musical' Source: supplied by B Yap
Published 12 April 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipino performance artist Bryan Yap plays the villain in 'Galapagos! the musical' at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Bryan has been performing front of young children singing cheerful, happy songs, he tells us what it's like to perform the character of a villain in front of an adult audience.
