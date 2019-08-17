SBS Filipino

Filipino Artist finds his creative space in Ballarat

Diokno Pasilan at the Ballarista

Ballarista has devoted a space for local artists Source: SBS Filipino

Published 17 August 2019 at 10:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Not long ago, Filipino Artist Diokno Pasilan and his family landed at the Melbourne airport from Perth. With no clear destination in mind, their hearts brought them to Ballarat. Since then he has learned how to drive, created an art space with fellow artists and connected with his fellow Filipinos.

