Filipino artists set to serenade the Melbourne City streets with Original Pilipino Music

Making opportunities happen





‘I have always wanted an audience and I realized, instead of waiting for opportunities you can make opportunities happen by busking’ shares Melbourne based Filipino-Australian artist Felise Morales





While many would recognise Felise from movies like ‘Pencil to the Jugular' by Filipino-Australian filmmaker Mathew Victor Pastor; singing has always been a part of her childhood. ‘I’ve always had an interest in performing and in high school I would always audition for musicals, but I never got picked. In Year 11 I started taking up voice lessons and started making You Tube videos’







From law to the mastery of sound





Not long ago, Chris Tuazon was studying to take up law with the dream of becoming a barrister. However, after a year of internship at the law office, he realised he didn’t want to dedicate his life to writing legal case summaries and briefs. He then redirected his career path and took up Sound Engineering.





‘I’m the guy to makes sure everything sounds good.’ Chris adds ‘if you are watching a film or video, everything you hear in the film, I made that happen, I edited it, I put sound into the film, the video.’





His older brother, his kuya, gifted him his first guitar. His guitar lessons were given in an informal manner by his cousin, during his yearly trips to the Philippines in his teens. ‘I love seeing people gather around the sari-sari store (milk bar ), sing and play the guitar as they enjoy each others company over a few bottles of beer’.





While his day job as a sound engineer feeds his daily needs, playing music and sing feeds his soul. He is also part of a local band Mojo Pin, busking with Felise is something he has never tried and ager to explore.









The artist has a healing touch





Felise’s parents advised her to take up nursing as it will help support her as she explores the entertainment industry. ‘I’m really happy I listened to my parent’s advice’ the pediatric nurse shares ‘sometimes, I sing to my patients as well, it helps calm them. One of these days, maybe I’ll sing a Filipino song’.





Her acting skills have proven to be useful when looking after sacred children; most especially if she needs to stick a needle into their arms. ‘We have VR headsets that kids can wear. It’s like deep sea diving and when were putting the alcohol wipe I’d say that’s the fish swimming past your arm then that’s the fish biting your arm ’.





This weekend, Felise and Chris will take a break from their respective jobs and serenade the Melbourne Saturday crowd with a playlist of Original Filipino Music.



