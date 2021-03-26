SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian artist finds opportunities for collaboration in the midst of pandemic

SBS Filipino

Filipino artists, COVID-19, Philippines, Filipino News, Filipinos in Australia, artists collboration

Filipino-Australian artist Alwin Reamillo is currently in Manila. In 2020 with COVID restrictions in place he rediscovered local materials like Capiz. Source: Alwin Reamillo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 March 2021 at 5:01pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 5:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

It was in the middle of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when Filipino Australian artist Alwin Reamillo found opportunities for partnership with local craftsman

Published 26 March 2021 at 5:01pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 5:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • Works using the piano was temporarily stopped while new works using Capiz began in 2020
  • He found ways to support local business and worked with a local Capiz supplier
  • From limited resources he found new ways to utilize local crafts and created new works
With COVID-19 restrictions in place and limited resources Alwin Reamillo rediscovered the Capiz as a medium for his works

 

Advertisement
'Interesting times, it is in  times of crisis that we need to look into art more. Look at how one can use his creativity not only in making art but also in finding ways to solve challenges we face' Alwin Reamillo, Filipino-Australian artist currently based in Manila

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Bayanihan spirit flutters through the Art Gallery of NSW



Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?