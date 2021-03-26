Filipino-Australian artist finds opportunities for collaboration in the midst of pandemic

highlights
- Works using the piano was temporarily stopped while new works using Capiz began in 2020
- He found ways to support local business and worked with a local Capiz supplier
- From limited resources he found new ways to utilize local crafts and created new works
With COVID-19 restrictions in place and limited resources Alwin Reamillo rediscovered the Capiz as a medium for his works
'Interesting times, it is in times of crisis that we need to look into art more. Look at how one can use his creativity not only in making art but also in finding ways to solve challenges we face' Alwin Reamillo, Filipino-Australian artist currently based in Manila
