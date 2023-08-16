Filipino Australian artist's 'the lost supper supper' finds its way to Thailand

reamillo lost supper.jpg

Alwin Reamillo's 'the lost supper supper club' is at the Jing Jai Gallery in Chiang Mai, Thailand until 22 October 2023. Credit: Jing Jai Gallery

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Filipino Australian artist Alwin Reamillo's 'the lost supper supper club' began its journey at the Bangkok Art Biennale in 2022. It is a reworking of Reamillo's project in 2000 in Australia.

Key Points
  • Invites people to reflect and critique the meaning and significance of power in society.
  • Current issues both political and social are the primary motivation for his works.
  • Most of his works are made of capiz, from recycled piano and violin.
'As an artist, I think we are no longer bound by geography.' Alwin Reamillo on travelling and moving his artworks between countries and shuttling between Manila and Australia.

LISTEN TO
Filipino-Australian artist finds opportunities for collaboration in the midst of pandemic image

Filipino-Australian artist finds opportunities for collaboration in the midst of pandemic

SBS Filipino

26/03/202115:31
Share

Latest podcast episodes

matildas.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 August 2023

pexels-jeff-vinluan-8373351.jpg

Why is pronouncing F and V in words a challenge for some Filipinos?

New data has shown the housing crisis is particularly affecting essential workers

Mga nangungupahang essential worker, apektado ng krisis sa pabahay

New data has shown the housing crisis is particularly affecting essential workers

Pressure tightens on essential workers in rental market