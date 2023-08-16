Filipino Australian artist's 'the lost supper supper' finds its way to Thailand

Key Points
- Invites people to reflect and critique the meaning and significance of power in society.
- Current issues both political and social are the primary motivation for his works.
- Most of his works are made of capiz, from recycled piano and violin.
'As an artist, I think we are no longer bound by geography.' Alwin Reamillo on travelling and moving his artworks between countries and shuttling between Manila and Australia.
LISTEN TO
Filipino-Australian artist finds opportunities for collaboration in the midst of pandemic
SBS Filipino
26/03/202115:31