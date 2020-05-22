SBS Filipino

Filipino Australian Award scholar pays it forward

2KK is an NGO built by the youth for the youth, driven by Mother Teresa's work 'if you cannot do great things, you can do small things with great love' Source: K Santos

Published 22 May 2020 at 5:11pm, updated 9 June 2021 at 1:19pm
By Maridel Martinez
Australia Awards scholar Kritzia Santos founded the 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, assisting children from marginalised communities realise their dreams through values and education.

Kritzia Santos
 has set up 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation with a goal to reach out to many people in need and those who have not received.

  • 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation aims to empower marginalised children through values formation and education. 
  • The older children in return help in mentoring younger children. The foundation has graduates working in the NGO sector and assisting with the foundation's work   
  • 22 May is
    Philippine Australia Friendship Day 
 

'Australia Award will assist you in realising your Re-Entry Action Plan (REAP), until now 2020 the global alumni are still supporting us' says Kritzia Santos, 2013 Australian Awards Scholarship awardee.

