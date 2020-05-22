Filipino Australian Award scholar pays it forward

Available in other languages

Kritzia Santos has set up 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation with a goal to reach out to many people in need and those who have not received.





2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation aims to empower marginalised children through values formation and education.

The older children in return help in mentoring younger children. The foundation has graduates working in the NGO sector and assisting with the foundation's work

22 May is Philippine Australia Friendship Day







'Australia Award will assist you in realising your Re-Entry Action Plan (REAP), until now 2020 the global alumni are still supporting us' says Kritzia Santos, 2013 Australian Awards Scholarship awardee.





