Filipino-Australian cliff diver off to a strong start in world series

Brisbane-born Xantheia Pennisi is making big waves at the start of 2019 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Palawan, Philippines. As a wildcard and the youngest competitor, the 20-year-old Filipino-Australian displays unbriddled courage to challenge the big guns of the sports as she hopes to remain in the series.
