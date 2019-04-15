SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian cliff diver off to a strong start in world series

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from a rock pinnacle at the Small Lagoon on Miniloc Island during the second training session of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Palawan, Philippines on April 11, 2019.

Source: https://cliffdiving.redbull.com

Published 15 April 2019 at 1:40pm, updated 15 April 2019 at 1:49pm
Brisbane-born Xantheia Pennisi is making big waves at the start of 2019 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Palawan, Philippines. As a wildcard and the youngest competitor, the 20-year-old Filipino-Australian displays unbriddled courage to challenge the big guns of the sports as she hopes to remain in the series.

In other Sunshine state news, PM visits Brisbane to jumpstart campaign in Queensland; State Opposition supports southeast QLD Olympics 2032 bid; and Brisbane hosts first international cycling competition

