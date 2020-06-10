SBS Filipino

Filipino Australian director's 'Fun Times' screens at the St Kilda Film Festival

st kilda film festival, independent filmmakers, filipinos in melbourne

Sammy is a teenager with disenfranchised violent men all around him. Kate watches Sammy from across the hall of their commission flats. Source: Supplied

Published 10 June 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 30 March 2021 at 2:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Screening on-line and free at the coming St Kilda Film Festival is Filipino Australian director Matthew Victor Pastor's "Fun Times".

Highlights
  • The film tells the story of a young boy trapped in a violent life as told by his female neighbour
  • Cast includes Filipino Australian actors Charlotte Nicdao and Felino Delloso
  • Screenplay is by LLewellyn Michael Bates and Directed by Matthew Victor Pastor
In commemoration of the coming Philippine Independence Day, 12th of June, we pay tribute and celebrate what makes us proud to be Filipino.

'Fun Times'
screens from 10pm 12 June until 20 June.

