Filipino Australian director's 'Fun Times' screens at the St Kilda Film Festival

Highlights
- The film tells the story of a young boy trapped in a violent life as told by his female neighbour
- Cast includes Filipino Australian actors Charlotte Nicdao and Felino Delloso
- Screenplay is by LLewellyn Michael Bates and Directed by Matthew Victor Pastor
In commemoration of the coming Philippine Independence Day, 12th of June, we pay tribute and celebrate what makes us proud to be Filipino.
screens from 10pm 12 June until 20 June.
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
READ MORE
Project Kultura: Between Worlds