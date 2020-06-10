Filipino Australian director's 'Fun Times' screens at the St Kilda Film Festival

Available in other languages

Highlights The film tells the story of a young boy trapped in a violent life as told by his female neighbour

Cast includes Filipino Australian actors Charlotte Nicdao and Felino Delloso

Screenplay is by LLewellyn Michael Bates and Directed by Matthew Victor Pastor

In commemoration of the coming Philippine Independence Day, 12th of June, we pay tribute and celebrate what makes us proud to be Filipino.





'Fun Times' screens from 10pm 12 June until 20 June.





