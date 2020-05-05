SBS Filipino

Filipino director makes an indie film depicting the plight of international students during COVID-19 pandemic

The film tells about the situation of some international students in Australia

The film tells about the situation of some international students in Australia Source: Matthew Victor Pastor

Published 5 May 2020 at 3:49pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 11:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor is currently editing his latest indie film ‘Today’s Woes, Only Yesterday’. The film explores the difficult life many international students face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want people to have empathy, an understanding and an inspiration to know that there are people out there that struggle.”

For filmmaker and director Matthew Victor Pastor, telling the story of people is important because it can drive social change.

Mr Pastor is now on post-production for his three films namely: In Heaven They Sing Karaoke, Neon Ocean (working title) and Today's Woes, Only Yesterday.

 Highlights:

  •  There are more than 750,000 international students in Australia
  • 'Today's Woes, Only Yesterday' is a film that explores the difficult life of many international students during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The production had to stop due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions
 

The woes of international students

His film 'Today's Woes, Only Yesterday  narrates the current plight of many international students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Pastor says that the production had to stop due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions.

"We were shooting from January to March until we have to stop due to the lockdown. It was co-written by myself and an actress who is residing in Melbourne. Everyone involved with it are international students."

He adds that the cancelled shoots made the film quite impossible to finish.

"The main situation I want to stress about this production and I do hope we finish it eventually is let’s just hope their visas are still intact and this whole situation allows them to start and finish this film."

"The story will also evolve too because what I have now is a snapshot of like a before and after almost."

As to its release, Mr Pastor says there is no set date yet due to the effects of the pandemic.

"Because of the situation I had to look into the footage and decide where the production is going and like a lot of production I’m not too sure when this is coming out. I'm fortunate though that I work independently."

Mr Pastor shares a short synopsis of the film:

March 2020. Libra looks down from the rooftop of a tall building as a worldwide catastrophic event unfolds. Told in snapshots of the past, we see the youthful, beautiful yet fragile existence of her friends and lovers before their lives are changed forever.

On making films

Mr Pastor believes that making films is a gift that he needs to share to the world.

“I’m given the talent to make films and the luxury to do so and I think it would be a disservice not to do this.”

 

