Filipino Australian lawyers establish a group to assist the community

Key Points
- Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALAW) is a group of law practitioners in the State of Victoria
- They will assist Filipinos in the community in understanding and in dealing with the justice system.
- They will not give legal advice but assist in matters relating with the justice system,
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga Filipino Australian lawyer sa Victoria, bumuo ng grupo para makatulong sa komunidad
SBS Filipino
19/07/202306:24
Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALAW) launched last 5th of July 2023. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr