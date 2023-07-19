Filipino Australian lawyers establish a group to assist the community

FALAW 5 July launch group photo all attendees.jpg

Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALAW) Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr

The Filipino Australian Lawyers Association launched its group at the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne to advance legal and social issues affecting the Filipino Australian community.

Key Points
  • Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALAW) is a group of law practitioners in the State of Victoria
  • They will assist Filipinos in the community in understanding and in dealing with the justice system.
  • They will not give legal advice but assist in matters relating with the justice system,
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
FALAW image

Mga Filipino Australian lawyer sa Victoria, bumuo ng grupo para makatulong sa komunidad

SBS Filipino

19/07/202306:24
FALAW 5 July launch group photo with speakers.jpg
Filipino Australian Lawyers Association (FALAW) launched last 5th of July 2023. Credit: Angelito VALDEZ Jr
