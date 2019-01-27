Filipino-Australian political leaders say there are many advantages to being an Australian citizen

Mr Diaz said that being a part of the Australian family meant gaining benefits for yourself and your family.





This was echoed by Ms Santos who encouraged Filipinos who are not yet citizens to join the club as there a lot of advantages to being an Australian.





Being the first Asian to be elected as councillor in Blacktown City, Mr Diaz advised Filipinos who still aspire to be a citizen of Australia to keep on going and do the right thing: “You persist and try to do everything right. Citizenship is one, as what we already said, carries with it responsibilities and obligations.”





Councillor Jess Diaz - Ward 1 - Blacktown City, at the 2019 Citizenship Ceremony held at Blacktown City Council Source: C. Diones





He also emphasized the importance of unity among the Filipino community; this bond, if given importance, is a strong force that would benefit the Filipinos.





“We are all Filipinos, that is our common denominator. We may come from different areas in the Philippines; we are known to be regionalistic but above all, we are Filipinos so we should unite because we have a common goal [and] we have a common purpose so let’s all be together.”





Listen to the full interview.















