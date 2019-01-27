SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian political leaders say there are many advantages to being an Australian citizen

SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian political leaders

(L-R) Councillor Linda Santos- Ward 4 and Councillor Jess Diaz- Ward 1 of Blacktown City Council, at the 2019 Citizenship Ceremony held at Blacktown City Source: C. Diones

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2019 at 1:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:31pm
By Cybelle Diones, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Honourable Councillors from Blacktown City, Mr Jess Diaz and Ms Linda Santos, greeted Filipinos and non-Filipinos a ‘Happy Australia Day’.

Published 27 January 2019 at 1:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:31pm
By Cybelle Diones, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Diaz said that being a part of the Australian family meant gaining benefits for yourself and your family.

This was echoed by Ms Santos who encouraged Filipinos who are not yet citizens to join the club as there a lot of advantages to being an Australian.

Being the first Asian to be elected as councillor in Blacktown City, Mr Diaz advised Filipinos who still aspire to be a citizen of Australia to keep on going and do the right thing: “You persist and try to do everything right. Citizenship is one, as what we already said, carries with it responsibilities and obligations.”

Hon. Councillor Jess Diaz
Councillor Jess Diaz - Ward 1 - Blacktown City, at the 2019 Citizenship Ceremony held at Blacktown City Council Source: C. Diones


He also emphasized the importance of unity among the Filipino community; this bond, if given importance, is a strong force that would benefit the Filipinos.

“We are all Filipinos, that is our common denominator. We may come from different areas in the Philippines; we are known to be regionalistic but above all, we are Filipinos so we should unite because we have a common goal [and] we have a common purpose so let’s all be together.”

Listen to the full interview.

 

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO:

Two fellow Filipinos, now Australian citizens



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom