Two fellow Filipinos, now Australian citizens

Two new Australians

Mr Gerry Giorla and Mrs Sandy Perez with their family Source: SPerez FB and C. Diones

Published 27 January 2019 at 3:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:31pm
By Louie Tolentino, Annalyn Violata, Cybelle Diones
One waited for six years, the other one for thirty years. Short or long wait it might be, Sandy Perez and Gerry Giorla, arrived at the same destination in this year’s Australia Day and were grateful they are now citizens of Australia.

In the citizenship ceremony at Blacktown City Council, two Filipinos took an oath and received a certificate that confirmed their Australian citizenship.

Sandy Perez, a mum of two (with the third on the way), was joined by her husband when she attended the ceremony. She came here six years ago when she got married to a Filipino-Australian.

What excited this mum of being an Australian was the future that awaits her children.

She also saw that being a Filipino mother, who has strong values, could contribute to the Australian society, as this would mean rearing children in positive ways that would turn them into responsible adults in the future.

Her final message for the Filipinos: “If you have dreams, you should also have courage to fulfill it for you and your family.”

Citizenship Ceremony at Blacktown City Council
Mr Gerry Giorla and Mrs Sandy Perez, receiving their certificate of citizenship Source: C. Diones


For Gerry Giorla, it had been a long wait which made this ceremony even more meaningful for him.

“Mahabang tatlumpung taon akong naghintay at ito ang araw na aking hinihintay kaya ako ay natutuwa (For thirty years, I waited and this is the day that I hoped for so I’m happy),” Mr Giorla told SBS Filipino.

He shared that being a citizen of Australia would be more beneficial for him on his later age.

But though he is now Australian, he still claimed to be a Filipino particularly with the values he upholds.

“Pilipinong-Pilipino pa rin. Ang mga anak ko’y ugaling Pilipino. At ang  mga apo ng lumalaki ay tinuturuan kong maging ugaling Pilipino pa rin.”

(I’m still very much a Filipino. My children follow the Filipino values. My grandchildren are growing up and I’m teaching them as well our values.)

Listen to the full interview.

 

