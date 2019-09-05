SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian singer Mig Ayesa sings in "A tribute to George Michael" show

Mig Ayesa is Australia's only representative in the international search for a lead singer for rock outfit INXS.

Mig Ayesa is Australia's only representative in the international search for a lead singer for rock outfit INXS. (AAP Image/Paul Gero/Blue Pixel Inc) Source: BLUE PIXEL INC

Published 5 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 5 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Louie Tolentino
New York based Filipino- Australian singer and actor Mig Ayesa will be in Sydney to perform with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and conductor George Ellis for "A tribute to George Michael" show this Saturday, 7 September.

