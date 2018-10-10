SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australians featured in Adelaide Film Festival

Matthew Victor Pastor and Celina Yuen

MELODRAMA/RANDOM/MELBOURNE! Source: supplied by MVP

Published 10 October 2018 at 6:19pm, updated 11 October 2018 at 10:21am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino-Australians Matthew Victor Pastor and Celina Yuen share stories about life, growing up and the inspiration behind the stories they have created about Filipino migrants in Melbourne. This year, MELODRAMA/RANDOM/MELBOURNE! screens at the ADL Film Festival. They promise a lot of drama and karaoke. Listen in as they share their stories.

Available in other languages


