Filipino-Australians in Queensland feel the pinch as JobKeeper payment is reduced
JobKeeper payments have been reduced since 28th September 2020 Source: Getty Images/recep-bg
The JobKeeper rate reduction has taken effect last September 28, leaving some Filipino- Australians based in Queensland in a financial quandary. This is particularly true for Lucy, a 65-year old laundry attendant employed at a hotel resort. She says she has yet to figure out how to make ends meet now that the Jobkeeper allowance she receives has significantly dropped from $750 to $375 a fortnight. Other kababayans find themselves in the same situation. Listen in.
