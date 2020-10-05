Filipino-Australians in Queensland feel the pinch as JobKeeper payment is reduced

JobKeeper payment, coronavirus, ATO,

JobKeeper payments have been reduced since 28th September 2020 Source: Getty Images/recep-bg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The JobKeeper rate reduction has taken effect last September 28, leaving some Filipino- Australians based in Queensland in a financial quandary. This is particularly true for Lucy, a 65-year old laundry attendant employed at a hotel resort. She says she has yet to figure out how to make ends meet now that the Jobkeeper allowance she receives has significantly dropped from $750 to $375 a fortnight. Other kababayans find themselves in the same situation. Listen in.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March