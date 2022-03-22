Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto inspires others to 'dream big'

Highlights Kai trains from around four hours a day

He believes that success is a product of dedication and hard work

Some of Kai’s most memorable games were played in the streets of Manila as a young boy

"As a young boy, I dreamed of playing at the Philippine Basketball League (PBA) like my father Ervin Sotto. But I started playing basketball in high school my coaches and teammates including my father encouraged me to dream big.





They said I can make it to the NBA as long as I continue to work hard and remain dedicated to the sport, says the 19-year-old centre for Adelaide 36ers.





'I am grateful for the support of my coach and teammates here in Adelaide' Kai Sotto Source: Cameron Suridge /Adelaide 36ers





Father, mentor and inspiration

It was in his third year of playing for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets when Kai decided to move to the USA to pursue his NBA dream.





"Moving to another country was a big step for me in pursuing my NBA dream but it wasn’t that difficult since my parents and siblings were by my side supporting my decision," says Kai.





In September 2021, Kai moved to Australia to play for the Adelaide 36ers. Two weeks ago his father Ervin joined him and will be by his side until the end of the season.





"My father plays a big role in my basketball career; he taught me to respect the game."





While he is grateful for the support of his coach and teammates in Adelaide, having his father by his side plays a big influence on his game.





"As a player, he’d give me advice; during halftime, I’d always check my phone for his advice. After each game, we’d discuss what I did right, what I need to improve on, having him around is very helpful for me."





'Some of my fondest memories is playing basketball in the streets. I remember every fall, bruise; it was painful. That experience taught me a lot' Kai Sotto Source: Cameron Suridge /Adelaide 36ers





Hard work is important to your success

"I am grateful to the Ateneo for giving me the opportunity to play in organized basketball. I also remember playing basketball in the streets back in Manila where my father encouraged me to play as a young boy, every fall, every bruise helped me become the player I am today. It wasn’t easy but it helped shape me into the player I am today."





Kai currently trains at least four hours a day with the Adelaide 36ers. "Training is very important. You will not be able to achieve your goal, succeed if you don’t work hard. You need to put in the effort."





Outside the court, he is like any other teenager, "When I’m home, I just chill. I like to eat, watch movies and chat, I always talk to my family, cousins and friends."





Kai Sotto met with Filipino fans after the NBL Multicultural Game last Sunsday, 20 March in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino





Dream big, aim high

Kai may be intimidating the first time you meet him, towering over you at 7 feet 2 inches but his mild demeanour erases that first impression. He never forgets to credit all the support and encouragement he received.





"You just have to dream big, believe in yourself. No matter what happens, if everyone has given up on you, you must believe in your capabilities. You also have to put in the hard work to achieve your goal."























