Filipino BBQ to be featured at the World Food Championships in Melbourne

Highlights
- Boodle fight is the inspiration for Anthony Herrera's competition entry
- Inasal, the fine-dining way will be the feature of Charwin Ulzame's entry to the chicken category
- The food will be cooked live on stage under time pressure.
Inasal will be the feature of Anthony Herrera's entry for the BBQ Category and Charwin Ulzame for the Chicken Category
'Social media has changed the way we present our food. Before we would pray before we eat, now we would take a photo before anything else" A Herrera on plating Source: UMM
