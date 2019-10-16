SBS Filipino

Filipino breakfast classic now an Aussie bar snack favourite

SBS Filipino

Mallory's Tocino Jerky by Lory Sandilands

Mallory's Tocino Jerky by Lory Sandilands Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2019 at 11:07am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Originally from Cebu, Queenslander Lory Sandilands comes from a family that prides itself on making tocino - a type of sweet, cured meat and a popular Filipino breakfast staple. Lory and her husband thought that Lory's family recipe need not be limited to breakfast. They now operate their meat processing business in Queensland.

Published 16 October 2019 at 11:07am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom