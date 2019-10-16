Filipino breakfast classic now an Aussie bar snack favourite

Mallory's Tocino Jerky by Lory Sandilands Source: SBS
Published 16 October 2019 at 11:07am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Originally from Cebu, Queenslander Lory Sandilands comes from a family that prides itself on making tocino - a type of sweet, cured meat and a popular Filipino breakfast staple. Lory and her husband thought that Lory's family recipe need not be limited to breakfast. They now operate their meat processing business in Queensland.
