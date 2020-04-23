Filipino chefs and cooks to launch a free online cooking demo

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Pinoy chefs and foodies are offering something out of the ordinary as we celebrate Filipino Food and recipes.





For the first time, Filipino Food Movement Australia will be hosting a virtual cooking demo through IG Live Stream called SAHOG @ Home.





Executive chef of Doubletree by Hilton Melbourne C hef Migo Razon (@chef_migorazon) will demonstrate how to make Grilled Pork Belly with burnt eggplant and salted egg salad.





Source: FFMA











Having completed culinary school in Manila, Chef Migo migrated to Australia in 2011, where he travelled from Queensland through NSW to his now home in Victoria. He has two beautiful daughters and has been busy practising his fermentation skills during this Self Isolation period.





This episode will be hosted by FFMA group founder @adobodownunder on April 28, 2020 at 1pm.





ALSO LISTEN TO





READ MORE Anong kwento ng adobo mo?







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily